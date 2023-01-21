Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

Siemens signs train deal in India worth $3.25 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Siemens has announced that it has signed the largest locomotive deal in its history, worth $3.25 billion, ...

Nasdaq stars as rally in U.S. stocks rolls on

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks continued Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The ...

Mexico says BMW to expand its facilities with greater investment

MEXICO City, Mexico: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that German carmaker BMW is planning to invest in the ...

Planes nearly crash at New York's JFK airport, US investigating

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate an incident involving ...

As Egypt pound falls, foreign investment rushes into the country

CAIRO, Egypt: In a statement released this week, Egypt's central bank said that after the Egyptian pound sharply depreciated last ...

Fed rate jitters undermine U.S. stocks, Nasdaq slides 105 points

NEW YORK, New York - After speculating for weeks that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin easing interest rate rises ...

