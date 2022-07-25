Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Europe Sun.

More Information
26
Fair in Istanbul/Ataturk

International

Section
Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Business

Section
For fifth month, US home sales fall due to rising interest rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rapidly-rising interest rates and record-high selling prices, in June U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth ...

Factory output in Japan falls to 10-month low in June

TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...

SkyWater to build chip facility in Indiana at Purdue University

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology, in partnership with the state and Purdue University, has announced plans to invest ...

After refusing demand for price increases, GM Korea closes two plants

SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...

U.S. markets end week on sour note, equities and dollar both decline

NEW YORK, New York - Earnings reports and economic news undermined U.S. stocks on Friday, sending all the major indices ...

California law eliminates independent trucking amidst labor shortage

OAKLAND, California: Truck drivers in California protested a new state law, known as AB5, which makes it more difficult for ...

Movie Review

The Occupant (Hogar)