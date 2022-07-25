Get a daily dose of Europe Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Europe Sun.More Information
WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...
ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...
BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rapidly-rising interest rates and record-high selling prices, in June U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth ...
TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...
BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology, in partnership with the state and Purdue University, has announced plans to invest ...
SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...
NEW YORK, New York - Earnings reports and economic news undermined U.S. stocks on Friday, sending all the major indices ...
OAKLAND, California: Truck drivers in California protested a new state law, known as AB5, which makes it more difficult for ...