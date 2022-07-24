TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The president of Iran reminded his French counterpart that the sanctions imposed by the US against Tehran are detrimental to the global economy, particularly to Europe.

In a two-hour telephone conversation on Saturday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron weighed plans to strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Paris and also discussed the regional and international developments and major global challenges, including food and energy security.

Referring to the significant growth in political and economic cooperation between Iran and different countries in the world, President Raisi described the US sanctions against Iran as detrimental to the global economy, especially to Europe.

He also noted that if it were not for the security-building role of Iran in the region, especially in the fight against terrorism and the support of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the countries, the ISIS would have declared a caliphate in Europe today.

The solution to the problems of the region lies in the hands of the nations and governments of the region themselves and foreign intervention is against security and stability, Raisi underlined.

Rejecting war in its principle in resolving disputes between the countries and stressing the need to build security, the Iranian president emphasized that Iran is ready to play a role in ending the conflicts in Ukraine and resolving issues through political dialogue.

He also condemned the non-constructive actions and positions of the United States and European countries, and stated, "Issuing a resolution in the International Atomic Energy Agency was a crisis-making action aimed at creating pressure against the Iranian nation, which undermined political trust."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers reaching an agreement dependent on the full resolution of safeguard issues and the provision of necessary guarantees, including the continued valid adherence of the parties to the agreement and the provision of the economic interests of the Iranian nation," the Iranian president underscored, according to his official website.

For his part, Macron emphasized the importance of Iran's role in bringing political processes to fruition in the region, and stated, "France supports Iran's position in opposing the military operations of some countries in the region against Syria."

The French president also called for the continuation of his country's role in the process of reaching a conclusion in the nuclear negotiations.