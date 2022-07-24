BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, July 24.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 569,458,423

U.S. 90,390,185

India 43,868,476

France 33,621,366

Brazil 33,555,526

Germany 30,331,131

Britain 23,422,743

Italy 20,608,190

South Korea 19,146,180

Russia 18,254,644

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)