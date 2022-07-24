Sun, 24 Jul 2022

International

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Early morning raid on protesters in Colombo widely condemned

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

Business

SkyWater to build chip facility in Indiana at Purdue University

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology, in partnership with the state and Purdue University, has announced plans to invest ...

After refusing demand for price increases, GM Korea closes two plants

SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...

U.S. markets end week on sour note, equities and dollar both decline

NEW YORK, New York - Earnings reports and economic news undermined U.S. stocks on Friday, sending all the major indices ...

California law eliminates independent trucking amidst labor shortage

OAKLAND, California: Truck drivers in California protested a new state law, known as AB5, which makes it more difficult for ...

Inflation blamed for largest pay drop in UK in 20 years

LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...

Asian stock markets wary at end of week, U.S. dollar makes comeback

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed but mostly flat on Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 did best, ...

