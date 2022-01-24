Brussels [Belgium], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): At least three police officers and 12 protesters were taken to the hospital with injuries following the Brussels demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, Belgian media report.

About 50,000 people reportedly took to the streets of the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest against pandemic restrictions. Clashes with law enforcement were reported and police had to use tear gas and water cannons against the protesters, according to local media reports.

RTBF reported on Sunday that three police officers and 12 demonstrators were hospitalized and around 70 people were arrested following the protest.

The BX1 TV channel said that protesters were trying to prevent reporters from filming the demonstrations on Sunday, pushing the filming crew and trying to take their camera away.

Protesters damaged the headquarters of the European External Action Service in Brussels on Sunday, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who posted a photo of the building on Twitter, calling the violence "senseless."Borrell strongly condemned the destruction of property during the Sunday protests in Brussels. (ANI/Sputnik)