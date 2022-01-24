Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Business

Section
Toddler plays with phone, $2,000 in furniture delivered to home

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, New Jersey: A toddler in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, 22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar, grabbed his mother's phone, pressed a ...

Crystal Cruises cancels sailings through April

HONG KONG: Crystal Cruises is suspending planned sailings of its two ocean-going ships and one expedition ship through 29th April, ...

Jury awards customer $9 million after accidentally being served bleach

MARION COUNTY, Tennessee: Following a nearly 10-year court battle, after being served commercial-grade bleach instead of water at a Cracker ...

US home prices hit record high in 2021 with median price of $346,900

CHICAGO, Illinois: The real estate market saw a boom last year, with the median home sales price soaring to $346,900 ...

'Total' urges sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds

PARIS, France - TotalEnergies, a French energy behemoth, has asked the US and French governments to approve targeted sanctions against ...

U.S. stocks sink, Nasdaq Composite sheds 385 points

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets reeled on Friday as interest rates fell and oil prices dived.Technology shares ...

