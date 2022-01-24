BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Jan. 24.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 350,862,080

U.S. 70,699,416

India 39,237,264

Brazil 24,051,519

France 16,807,733

Britain 15,966,838

Turkey 10,947,129

Russia 10,923,494

Italy 9,923,678

Spain 8,975,458

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)