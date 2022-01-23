Sun, 23 Jan 2022

Light Snow Shower in Istanbul/Ataturk

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

US home prices hit record high in 2021 with median price of $346,900

CHICAGO, Illinois: The real estate market saw a boom last year, with the median home sales price soaring to $346,900 ...

'Total' urges sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds

PARIS, France - TotalEnergies, a French energy behemoth, has asked the US and French governments to approve targeted sanctions against ...

U.S. stocks sink, Nasdaq Composite sheds 385 points

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets reeled on Friday as interest rates fell and oil prices dived.Technology shares ...

Promise of new 5G cellular includes greater speed, more data

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Telecom companies have rolled out 5G networks in various locations across the United States over ...

Orange harvests down 3 percent, juice prices to jump

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said that this year's orange crop will produce a smaller yield ...

ASX slides more than two percent as Asian shares generally dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell almost across-the-board on Friday, with the biggest loser the ASX.The Australian All ...

