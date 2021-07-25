Sun, 25 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Europe Sun.

More Information
23
Mostly Cloudy in Istanbul/Ataturk

International

Section
All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

Business

Section
Gun that killed Billy the Kid to bring $2 to $3 million at auction

LOS ANGELES, California: The gun that killed outlaw Billy The Kid in 1881 is expected to be sold for $2 ...

UK seeks new trade agreement with N. Ireland, EU says no

LONDON, England: The EU has rejected a British demand to rewrite an earlier agreement involving post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. ...

Record-breaking day for U.S. stocks; Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 soar

NEW YORK, New York - There is no holding back U.S. stocks. Despite the Covid-19 Delta variant sweeping the country, ...

GM to temporarily close Chevy Silverado HD and Sierra HD plants

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors Company announced this week that it would reduce the manufacturing of trucks at its North American ...

Pfizer signs with Africa's Biovac to manufacture Covid vaccines

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: A South African pharmaceutical company will manufacture the Pfizer- BioNTech Covid vaccine for distribution in Africa. ...

Hong Kong's stock market takes a beating, Asian markets mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets ended the week mixed on Friday. The U.S. dollar forged ahead.At the close ...

Movie Review

The Parallax View
Parallax View