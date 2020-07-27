Mon, 27 Jul 2020

As hurricane bears down on Hawaii Trump clears way for federal aid

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance due ...

Trump pushing the limits of what he can do

President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...

Man stabbed to death in Dublin, six hour siege follows

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...

U.S. has established Hypersonics War Room

WASHINGTON, DC - Hypersonics and counter-hypersonics remain one of the U.S. Defense Department's highest technical modernization priorities, Ellen M. Lord, ...

As pandemic worsens, naysayers becoming more isolated

All over Planet Earth infectious disease experts and scientists everywhere are intensely, even 'feverishly', chasing one rainbow after another, looking ...

England and Ireland farewell legendary Jack Charlton

Thousands lined the streets on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup ...

Profits coming ahead of welfare as retirement home standards fall

In May 2020, Orchard Villa, a long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., made headlines for a bad COVID-19 outbreak. Just ...

Honda Motorcycle Japan targeting 4,000 sales of 2021MY CBR250RR bikes

TOKYO, Japan - Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle has launched the updated 2021MY CBR250RR sportsbike in its home market. Compared ...

UAE economic recovery to be weighed down by real estate sector

DUBAI, UAE - The UAE is likely to struggle to recover from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly in ...

U.S. stocks finish week on weak note, dollar slumps

NEW YORK, New York - Another sell-off in tech shares, souring U.S.-China relations, and rising coroanvirus deaths with another 1,000 ...

Ireland announces multi-billion euro stimulus package

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has announced what it calls the July Jobs Stimulus, a €7.4bn package of measures ...

Chinese stocks drop sharply as wrangle with U.S. ramps up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks tumbled in China on Friday as hostilities with the U.S. were ramped up.While China has ...

