TEHRAN (Tasnim) - An ultralight plane smashed into the roof of a five-story residential building in the town of Wesel in northwestern Germany.

At least three people were killed in the crash, with two others injured, including a child, Reuters reported.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.