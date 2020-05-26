KIEV, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree approving the National Strategy for Building a Safe and Healthy Educational Environment in Ukrainian schools, the Ukrainian President's website reported on Monday.

The strategy was approved "to ensure respect for the observance of the constitutional rights and freedoms of children" and to guarantee the protection of children and their rights to education.

It also sought to create a safe and healthy educational environment and ramp up efforts to protect the health of the younger generation, the decree said.

The presidential order instructed the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers to approve an action plan to implement the new strategy.

The strategy will be implemented between 2020 and 2024 with the participation of state departments, local governments and the public.