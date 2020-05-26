BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, May 26.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 5,490,954

U.S. 1,662,250

Brazil 374,898

Russia 353,427

Britain 262,547

Spain 235,400

Italy 230,158

France 183,067

Germany 180,600

Turkey 157,814

China 84,536

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)