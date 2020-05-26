Affinity erased a three-game deficit to produce a shocking 4-3 win over 72 Pin Connector in three-on-three action as the Fusion Rocket League's North American event began Monday.

In other Monday matches, Rogue got a 4-2 win over Team Envy in two-on-two play, and Divine topped Vision 4-2 in a one-on-one showdown.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series will be best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket.

Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points given to both the third- and fourth-place teams.

The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 European tournament with the same format will run June 1-7.

On Monday, 72 Pin Connector's Dakota "Demo" Watts, Jacob "Jacob" McDowell and "LionBlaze" built a 3-0 lead on Affinity with 2-1, 4-0 and 2-1 victories. However, Affinity's Daniel "jordan" Bholla, Oliver "percy." Kenneth Ortiz and Christopher "majicbear" Acevedo rallied to capture the series, winning the last four games 3-1, 3-2 in overtime, 3-1 and 2-0.

Affinity advance to a Friday three-on-three semifinal against the winner of the Wednesday match between Spacestation Gaming and Divine.

In the two-on-two match Monday, Rogue and Envy exchanged wins through the first four games: 3-2 to Rogue, 4-3 in overtime to Envy, 3-0 to Rogue and 3-2 to Envy.

However, the Rogue duo of Jason "firstkiller" Corral and Leonardo "Turinturo" Wilson then downed the Envy pair of Slater "retals" Thomas and Massimo "Atomic" Franceschi 5-0 and 3-2 in overtime to seal the series.

Rogue's two-on-two semifinal opponent on Friday will be the winner of the Tuesday match between Divine and Spacestation Gaming.

The day's one-on-one match also was tight early. Divine's Jacob "JRuss" Clarkson opened with a 6-5 win, but Vision's "kinseh" replied with a 7-6 victory in overtime. After Divine earned a 6-5 win, Vision responded with a 4-0 decision. However, Divine pulled away to take the last two games 6-2 and 8-3.

Divine move on to a one-on-one semifinal on Saturday against the winner of the Tuesday match between Stromboli and 72 Pin Connector.

The Tuesday schedule:

Three-on-three -- Rogue vs. Stromboli

Two-on-two -- Spacestation Gaming vs. Divine

One-on-one -- Stromboli and 72 Pin Connector

Fusion Rocket League - North America in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format)

T1. Affinity, 7, 0, 0 -- 7

T1. Divine, 0, 0, 7 -- 7

T1. Rogue, 0, 7, 0 -- 7

T4. Spacestation Gaming, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

T4. Stromboli, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

T4. 72 Pin Connector, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

T4. Team Envy, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

T4. Vision, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

