PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 2.15 percent, or 95.35 points, to close at 4539.91 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 38 gained in the day.

European aviation group Airbus advanced 8.51 percent. European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE rose 7.82 percent, while French multinational hospitality company Accor added 6.94 percent.

French multinational insurance firm AXA lost 0.90 percent. French multinational retailer Carrefour lost 0.23 percent.