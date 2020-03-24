Tue, 24 Mar 2020

2020 Olympics facing postponement

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being postponed, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.Pound told USA Today on Monday ...

Covid-19 a political crisis for Australian prime minister

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a political crisis for Scott Morrison. He will survive for now, but as Dr Martin ...

U.S. inaction on pandemic no fault of President Trump, he says

WASHINGTON, DC - "No, I don't take responsibility at all," President Donald Trump declared, blaming his deadly, delayed response to ...

Number of dead in Italy from virus approaching 5,500

ROME, Italy - Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another ...

Covid-19: Italy halts production of non-essential goods and services

Rome [Italy], Mar 22 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday ordered the closure of all production activities relating ...

Australian government takes drastic action on virus crisis

CANBERRA, Australia - Australians have been chastised for not complying with social distancing guidelines more stringently, and will now face ...

Selling surges on Wall Street, Nasdaq falls least

NEW YORK, New York - Drastic moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide unlimited quantitative easing, credit to small ...

Chinese mode of recovery not likely to be emulated elsewhere

BEIJING, China - The number of coronavirus infections was still surging and the peak was yet to come. That was ...

ATO and money scams rob Australians of millions

Like many of us, I am an informed and law-abiding citizen.I read the news regularly. I have seen public service ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

United Arab Emirates puts temporary ban on newspaper circulations

ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday said the UAE National Media Council has decided to ...

Hail stones rain down on Dubai during major storm

DUBAI, UAE, A massive thunder storm hit Dubai on Saturday night, flooding roads, shopping malls, and residential buildings.The out-of-the-blue flash ...

