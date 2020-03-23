Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to continue with the Janta Curfew in the state till 5 am on March 23.

The state government has sought full-cooperation from people.

"The Janta Curfew is extended till 5 am on March 23. There will be no restriction or ban on emergency work. We request a full co-operation from people," the state government said.

Tamil Nadu reported its seventh COVID-19 case on Sunday with a traveller from Spain testing positive for the disease.The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said today.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on March 22 at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)