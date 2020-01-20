Mon, 20 Jan 2020

International

Section
Trump trial arguments get airing on Sunday talk shows

WASHINGTON - Key players in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump and his defense argued sharply Sunday whether ...

Trump gives supporters recount of running commentary of assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has recounted minute-by-minute details of the air raid that killed Iranian General Qasem ...

Of 20 abducted Indian crew members, one dies, 19 released

ABUJA, Nigeria - The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last ...

Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

Australian fires devastate wildlife, many threateneded species

More than one billion mammals, birds, and reptiles across eastern Australia are estimated to have been affected by the current ...

Foreign minister in North Korea removed from office

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...

Business

Section
China powering into the nuclear age, 65-years strong

BEIJING, China - There are currently eleven nuclear power units under construction in China, the largest number of nuclear power ...

Apple ensures iPhone owners can switch off location tracking

SAN JOSE, California - Apple has added a new toggle that addresses privacy concerns around the location tracking feature on ...

UAE to house massive solar park costing $13.6 billion

DUBAI, UAE - The 800MW third phase of Dubai's solar park will be operational in April, the Dubai Electricity and ...

Half-a-billion dollars awarded in U.S. Defense contracts

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon on Thursday awarded more than half-a-billion dollars in defense contracts.With around 0.53 cents in every ...

New York to spend $6.8 billion over 5 years to combat climate change

ALBANY, New York - New York state is to spend an additional $2 billion on energy efficiency and building electrification ...

China economy slows to 3-decade low, stocks finish flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia finished in the black on Friday, despite the release of economic data in ...

Movie Review

