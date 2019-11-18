Sun City - Tommy Fleetwood has come from behind to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge following a thrilling play-off at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City on Sunday.

Fleetwood and Swede Marcus Finhult were tied on 12-under after the final round with the duo playing the 18th in the play-off.

The Englishman prevailed with a par putt to win the $2.5 million prize.

Earlier on Sunday, Fleetwood came soaring up the leaderboard as he scored three eagles to record a superb final round of 7-under 65 to finish as the clubhouse leader at 12-under.

Meanhile, Kinhult posted a final round of 4-under 68 to also end on 12-under.

Overnight leader Zander Lombard faltered under pressure as he made two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine.

The 24-year-old ended on five-over 77 to end on 6-under leaving tied for eighth.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge debutant failed to make next week's European Tour finale, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.