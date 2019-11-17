Get a daily dose of Europe Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...
HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...
NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...
DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...
PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Nearly three million people transited through Dublin Airport last month, a 3% increase on the same month ...
Cap and Trade Is Supposed to Solve Climate Change, but Oil and Gas Company Emissions Are UpProPublica is a Pulitzer ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were generally stronger globally on Friday as prospects brightened for a trade deal between ...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao, at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets across Asia rose on Friday.The Nikkei 225 jumped 170.61 points or 0.74% to 23,312.16.The Australian ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Federal Reserve remains upbeat about the American economy citing favorable consumer confidence, a strong jobs ...