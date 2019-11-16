Sat, 16 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Europe Sun.

More Information
21
Fair in Istanbul/Ataturk

International

Section
Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Business

Section
Nearly 3 million travellers passed through Dublin Airport last month

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nearly three million people transited through Dublin Airport last month, a 3% increase on the same month ...

A primary way to lower global emissions

Cap and Trade Is Supposed to Solve Climate Change, but Oil and Gas Company Emissions Are UpProPublica is a Pulitzer ...

U.S. stocks make major gains as world markets rally

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were generally stronger globally on Friday as prospects brightened for a trade deal between ...

Asian Development Bank president meets top leaders in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao, at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, ...

Broad advance in stocks recorded in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets across Asia rose on Friday.The Nikkei 225 jumped 170.61 points or 0.74% to 23,312.16.The Australian ...

Lower energy prices keeping lid on inflation, says Powell

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Federal Reserve remains upbeat about the American economy citing favorable consumer confidence, a strong jobs ...

Movie Review

Baby Driver