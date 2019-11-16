Paris - France international flyhalf Jules Plisson has joined La Rochelle from Stade Francais, the two clubs announced on Friday.

Plisson, 28, who has played 19 times for France but last appeared for his country in 2018, will join La Rochelle "with immediate effect".

He had fallen out of favour at Stade Francais under South African coach Heyneke Meyer, who quit this week after the Paris club's poor start to the season continued with a 27-11 defeat to Brive in the European Challenge Cup.

Stade Francais said Plisson "has left himself the option to return to the club in the future."

La Rochelle are ninth in Top 14 with four wins and five defeats this season.