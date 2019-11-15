Fri, 15 Nov 2019

News

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Business

Broad advance in stocks recorded in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets across Asia rose on Friday.The Nikkei 225 jumped 170.61 points or 0.74% to 23,312.16.The Australian ...

Lower energy prices keeping lid on inflation, says Powell

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Federal Reserve remains upbeat about the American economy citing favorable consumer confidence, a strong jobs ...

Little action on Wall Street as investors move to sidelines

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were treading water on Thursday, with investors and traders unwilling to commit to ...

Countries in Central and West Asia re-commit to CAREC 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Ministers and senior government officials from 11 countries in Central and West Asia gathered in the Uzbek ...

Asian markets mixed as greenback slides

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday.In Japan the Nikkei 225 fell 178.32 points or 0.76% to ...

ADB to fund Philippine government's decentralisation initiative

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million policy-based loan to support the Philippines' efforts ...

Movie Review

Fox and His Friends (Faustrecht der Freiheit)