Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

Asian markets mixed as greenback slides

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday.In Japan the Nikkei 225 fell 178.32 points or 0.76% to ...

ADB to fund Philippine government's decentralisation initiative

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million policy-based loan to support the Philippines' efforts ...

Industrial stocks zoom higher in U.S., Nasdaq dips

NEW YORK, New York - Upbeat comments from the chairman of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday helped curtail the negative ...

Asian Development Bank delegation meets with Uzbek officials

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao met with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday ...

Stocks in Asia drop as Hong Kong unrest unsettles markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks dropped across the board in Asia on Wednesday, with the biggest loser being Hong Kong's Hang ...

4% GDP expected for Paraguay in 2020

ASUNCION, Paraguay - An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team has concluded the economy in Parayguay, despite enduring a number of ...

