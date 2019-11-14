Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): In a bid to boost poultry farming in Kashmir, the scientists of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) have imported Turkey to distribute among farmers and train them in its farming.

The move is likely to increase employment in the region after the farmers will start Turkey bird farming.

Experts also believe that this unique breed will attract young entrepreneurs to adopt poultry farming and will be profitable especially for those who are already running poultry business.

"We have brought few Turkeys on a trial basis now. Soon they will be distributed among farmers after giving them proper training to them. Some students are also interested in doing poultry farming business," said Dr Zulfikar Haq, Fellow Researcher Poultry.

Irfan Ahmad, a local resident also appreciated the move taken by the scientists and hoped that their income will increase in the coming years due to turkey farming in the region.

"I hope our incomes will increase in the coming years. We have been taught about how to feed them and how much water these birds require", Ahmad said.

The turkey "Meleagaris galloparo" is a popular bird in American and Europe continents. So, far in India Turkey meat is not popular among the masses as compared to already established Chicken meat markets.

Its farming is also considered suitable for marginal and poor farmers as the bird can easily grow under the semi-intensive system with less investment for shelter, equipment and management. (ANI)