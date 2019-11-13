Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Fair in Istanbul/Ataturk

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

Stocks in Asia drop as Hong Kong unrest unsettles markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks dropped across the board in Asia on Wednesday, with the biggest loser being Hong Kong's Hang ...

4% GDP expected for Paraguay in 2020

ASUNCION, Paraguay - An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team has concluded the economy in Parayguay, despite enduring a number of ...

Trump talks up China deal, markets reply ho hum

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks steadied on Tuesday with little incentive to push them in either direction.U.S. President ...

Australian stocks weaken, Japanese and Chinese shares steady

SYDNEY, Australia - There was a lot of indecision on Asian markets Tuesday, leading to a mixed close.The Australian All ...

Irish beef to be on menu for China-Ireland trade talks this week

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is sending a trade delegation to China this week in a bid to cement trade ties ...

Wall Street slides as investors try and come to grips over trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weaker on Monday as the trade ructions with China continued, Moody's changed ...

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)