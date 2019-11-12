Tue, 12 Nov 2019

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

Business

Wall Street slides as investors try and come to grips over trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weaker on Monday as the trade ructions with China continued, Moody's changed ...

UK in $3.5 billion order for hundreds of Boxer armoured vehicles

LONDON, UK - The British Army is spending $3.5 billion to acquire more than 500 new armoured vehicles to transport ...

Hang Seng in Hong Kong dives after shooting of demonstrator

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent the day sliding on Monday as confused investors tried to make sense of ...

Rouhani says Iran has made major new oil find

TEHRAN, Iran - An announcement on Sunday by the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic has discovered ...

Barrister to investigate Dublin City Council over protection claims

DUBLIN, Ireland - Barrister Patrick Butler S.C. has been appointed by the government to review any role Dublin City Council ...

Chinese consumer prices rose 3.8% last month

BEIJING, China - Inflation in China has surprisingly risen to its highest level since January 2012.The National Bureau of Statistics ...

