Mon, 11 Nov 2019

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Hang Seng in Hong Kong dives after shooting of demonstrator

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent the day sliding on Monday as confused investors tried to make sense of ...

Rouhani says Iran has made major new oil find

TEHRAN, Iran - An announcement on Sunday by the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic has discovered ...

Barrister to investigate Dublin City Council over protection claims

DUBLIN, Ireland - Barrister Patrick Butler S.C. has been appointed by the government to review any role Dublin City Council ...

Chinese consumer prices rose 3.8% last month

BEIJING, China - Inflation in China has surprisingly risen to its highest level since January 2012.The National Bureau of Statistics ...

Brexit puts UK Aa2 credit rating at risk, says rating agency

LONDON, UK - Moody's outlook on its UK Aa2 rating has been changed from stable to negative on weakness in ...

President Trump backflips on China trade concessions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has flipped again on trade relations with China. Just as markets were warming ...

