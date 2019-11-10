Sun, 10 Nov 2019

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORG MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Brexit puts UK Aa2 credit rating at risk, says rating agency

LONDON, UK - Moody's outlook on its UK Aa2 rating has been changed from stable to negative on weakness in ...

President Trump backflips on China trade concessions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has flipped again on trade relations with China. Just as markets were warming ...

Wall Street drops sharply on Trump comments, recovers somewhat

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply early in the day on Friday after President Donald Trump denied ...

Asian Pacific nations get funding boost from ADB and German bank

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KfW, the German state-owned development bank, on Friday agreed to expand ...

Little buying interest on Asian bourses

SYDNEY, Australia - There was little follow-through in Asia on Friday of the euphoria which gripped Wall Street overnight, sending ...

Bangladesh to address infrastructure deficiencies in energy sector

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a €271.84 million ($300 million) loan for a project to ...

