Sat, 09 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

Fair in Istanbul/Ataturk

International

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Business

Little buying interest on Asian bourses

SYDNEY, Australia - There was little follow-through in Asia on Friday of the euphoria which gripped Wall Street overnight, sending ...

Bangladesh to address infrastructure deficiencies in energy sector

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a €271.84 million ($300 million) loan for a project to ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply, Dow Jones adds more than 200 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved once more into record territory on Thursday as hopes for a resolution ...

China, U.S. and global economy pressured by trade tensions

The trade tariff spat between China and the United States has been a "lose-lose" situation for both countries and the ...

Stocks in Asia creep higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks made slight gains in Asian countries on Thursday, however advances were modest.China's Shanghai Composite finished just ...

Technology travel company to expand Dublin operations

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading UK-based technology company serving the travel and tourism industry is to expand it's Dublin operations ...

Movie Review

Loving