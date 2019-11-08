London - Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was included Thursday in Gareth Southgate's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo despite his controversial casino visit during the last international break.

Maddison pulled out of the squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria last month because of illness but the uncapped 22-year-old was pictured in a casino during the 2-1 defeat in Prague.

