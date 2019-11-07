Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

U. S. stocks flat to lower in lacklustre day

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were slightly easier to flat on Wednesday, as traders and ...

1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to banking

MANILA, Philippines - Around 1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to the formal banking and financial system, with around ...

Stocks continue rising in Tokyo

SYDNEY, Australia - Japanese stocks again climbed on Wednesday, while elsewhere investors remained sidelined.The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo however was ...

New Zealand surprises with solid growth in wages

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Growth in wages has been a major problem around the world. With flat and declining economies, ...

Wall Street mixed as U.S. dollar reclaims losses

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained ground on Tuesday while the Standards and Poor's 500 ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps more than 400 points

SYDNEY, Australia - With historically low interest rates in Japan now expected to ease further, the key Nikkei 225 index ...

