Get a daily dose of Europe Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Europe Sun.More Information
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
SYDNEY, Australia - With historically low interest rates in Japan now expected to ease further, the key Nikkei 225 index ...
CHICAGO, Illinois - Shares in McDonald's Corp fell more than 3% on Monday despite rising stock prices across the board.The ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks jumped sharply on Monday pushing all the major indices to record highs. The ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday as investors grappled with earnings, reports and the roller-coaster ...
MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Government-owned Saudi Aramco, the World's largest integrated oil and gas company, on Sunday announced its intention ...