Tue, 05 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Business

Investors in McDonald's sell stock after CEO is fired

CHICAGO, Illinois - Shares in McDonald's Corp fell more than 3% on Monday despite rising stock prices across the board.The ...

Record-breaking day on U.S. markets Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks jumped sharply on Monday pushing all the major indices to record highs. The ...

Nikkei 225 slides as stock indices elsewhere gain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday as investors grappled with earnings, reports and the roller-coaster ...

Sole nominee for president of ADB is Masatsugu Asakawa

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...

IPO announced for World's largest integrated oil and gas company

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Government-owned Saudi Aramco, the World's largest integrated oil and gas company, on Sunday announced its intention ...

Dublin boy and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce ties knot with long-term partner

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia's highest paid CEO, the Irish-born Alan Joyce married his 20-year long partner in a glamour wedding ...

