Sun, 03 Nov 2019

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Haitian president clinging to power as country continues to crumble

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...

Massive fire on board Karachi-Rawalpindi train kills dozens

KARACHI, Pakistan - Dozens of people have been killed in a massive fire on board a train travelling between Karachi ...

U.S. president suggests Iowa a good place for signing of trade deal

WASHINGTON, DC - With his eye on the 2020 election, U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to capitalize on the ...

Panasonic to service 300 airlines around world from plant in Dundalk

CO LOUTH, Ireland - Panasonic Avionics Corporation is to establish a plant in Dundalk, Co. Louth. Panasonic supplies and services ...

U.S. stocks jump as China-U.S. agree on text of Phase-1 of trade deal

NEW YORK, New York - A telephone call between Washington and Beijing seemed to be enough to ignite markets in ...

FCA and PSA JV will create world's fourth-biggest automaker

LONDON, UK - Fiat Chrysler's FCA and Peugeot's owner PSA are planning a merger which will take their respective companies ...

Rising manufacuring activity in China boosts Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Some positive data out of China helped Asian stock markets on Friday.Most indices finished in positive territory ...

Japanese jobless data rises slightly to 2.4%

TOKYO, Japan - Japan on Friday released unemployment figures showing the tight job market in the country may be topping ...

