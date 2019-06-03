Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 3 (ANI): British Airways on Sunday resumed flight operations to Pakistan, more than ten years after halting the service in the wake of a suicide bombing attack that had killed more than 50 people at Islamabad's Marriott Hotel.

A report by Geo News states that the official announcement on the same was made in March by a British Airways spokesperson. The fights will operate three times a week between the British city of Heathrow and Pakistani capital Islamabad.

The first flight (BA-621) is set to land at the Islamabad International airport at 9: 25 am (local time) on Monday, reports The Express Tribune.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew has said the airline's resuming operations is a testament to the improving security situation in Pakistan.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, Drew said, "This is a big day for the UK and Pakistan as the first flight of British Airways new direct service takes off from London's Heathrow, headed here to Islamabad."[{49aab180-fcd6-4e12-8ae0-8f732f36d7ee:intradmin/drew.JPG}]British Airways is the first European airline to return to Pakistan after more than 10 years. Several other major airlines have also shown a keen interest in initiating operations to Islamabad.

"I see this new service as a vote of confidence in the future of those links it will give a particular boost to trade and investment," Drew added. (ANI)