Paris - Defending champion Rafael Nadal won his 90th match at Roland Garros on Sunday as he stormed into the quarter-finals for the 13th time.

Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the tournament, swept past Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

In what will be his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, the 32-year-old Spaniard will face either Japan's Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire of France for a semi-final place.

Nadal has only been defeated twice in his French Open career and the 78th-ranked Londero never looked like becoming the third.

Results from the eighth day of the French Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men

4th round

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x24) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6

Roger Federer (SUI x3) bt Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Women

4th round

Johanna Konta (GBR x26) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x23) 6-2, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x12) 6-2, 6-0

Petra Martic (CRO x31) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4