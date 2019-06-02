Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

Dublin-based pharmaceutical company in tie-up with UCLA researchers

LOS ANGELES, California - UCLA researchers have discovered a new way to activate the stem cells in hair follicles that ...

Enterprise Holdings subsidiary to establish European HQ in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Another multi-billion dollar technology company is to establish a European headquarters in Dublin.Deem, a mobile and cloud ...

Wall Street tumbles after Trump opens new trade war front

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as a direct result of U.S. President Donald Trump's threat ...

$1 billion loss in first quarter no suprise to Uber stockholders

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Uber Technologies Inc., lost a billion dollars in the first quarter of this year, according to ...

Nikkei 225 drops 341 points after jump in yen

SYDNEY, Australia - A major fall in Japanese shares sent stocks in the region lower on Friday, although the Australian ...

Stilted trade talks fail to deter buyers on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were being bought up Thursday despite continuhing jitters over trade and the fuiture ...

