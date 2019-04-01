Mon, 01 Apr 2019

International

2 U.S. Marines killed in training mission near Yuma, Arizona

YUMA, Arizona - Two U.S. Marine pilots have been killed during a training mission on Saturday night. The two were ...

U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

China's State Council delays introduction of tariffs on U.S. autos

BEIJING, China - China is to extend a deadline which would have seen new tariffs on U.S.-manufactured automobiles and auto ...

Chair and co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines killed in small plane crash

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - The head of the biggest domestic airline in Russia has died in a private plane crash. Natalia ...

Nixon helped Pepsi get the jump on Coca-Cola in Soviet Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - The Soviet Union was the only country in the world where Coca-Cola lost the market to its ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

Powell secure as head of Federal Reserve, says Kudlow

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has hit out at the Federal Reserve, accusing it of slowing the U.S. ...

Friday a good day for Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian bourses took their cue from Wall Street on Friday, and closed out the week in positive ...

