Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Substantial damages for Melania Trump over newspaper article

  LONDON, UK - In another blow to the media, London's The Daily Telegraph has been forced to apologise to ...

Man accused of shooting dead 5 people being sought in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - A 21-year old man accused of shooting dead his mother and father, and three other people, ...

Venezuela on brink of collapse, thousands fleeing country

  GENEVA, Switzerland - The intense power struggle in Venezuela is turning ugly with reports that at least 20 people ...

Sydney man inflicts multiple injuries on 8-week old baby daughter

SYDNEY, Australia - Physical abuse of a child reached a new low on Friday afternoon in Sydney when an 8-week ...

Shutdown could resume in 3 weeks if no permanent deal is reached

  WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed with Congress to re-open the government, ending a crippling ...

Unsecured database with millions of financial documents leaked

  CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A trove of over 24 million financial and banking documents from some of the biggest banks ...

Public float of Saudi oil giant will take 2 years to complete

  DAVOS, Switzerland - Saudi Aramco has vowed to go ahead with an IPO, but not until 2021. “It’s going ...

Mastercard bid gets nod from Earthport board

  LONDON, UK - Mastercard Incorporated is to acquire cross-border payments company Earthport PLC in an all cash offer by ...

IMF commends commitment of Egyptian people to economic reforms

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund has given the Egyptian economy a vote of confidence after announcing on Friday ...

Trade war repercussions: Hyundai Motor set to cut China jobs

BEIJING, China - Facing increasing pressure from the crippling trade war with the U.S., the world's biggest car market, China, ...

London Pride beer business sold to Japan's Asahi

LONDON, U.K. - After completing almost 175 years in the business, Fuller, Smith & Turner have decided to sell their ...

Apple restructures, shrinks autonomous vehicle group

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - As part of its efforts to restructure its secretive autonomous vehicle project, the U.S. technology giant, Apple ...

Arrival [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

