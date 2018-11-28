Wed, 28 Nov 2018

News RELEASES

Berlin

International

Trump challenged over his Saudi defense in Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Days after Turkey accused the U.S. President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye in the sensational ...

Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Business

General Motors unveils plans to slash 15% of salaried staff

MICHIGAN, U.S. - As part of its sweeping cost-cutting plans unveiled on Monday, America's largest automaker, General Motors announced that ...

U.K. Parliament seizes trove of internal Facebook documents

LONDON, U.K. - The revelation about the British Parliament seizing a trove of internal documents related to the world's largest ...

Senior Amazon executive joins Airbnb as its new CFO

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After spending 17 years at the world's largest online retailer, top Amazon executive Dave Stephenson has now ...

U.S. stocks surge as beaten technology shares rebound

NEW YORK, U.S. - After stocks suffered their worst Thanksgiving week since 2011 last week, shares of leading technology companies ...

Mitsubishi removes Carols Ghosn as chairman

TOKYO, Japan – The board of directors of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation on Monday sacked Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the ...

Asian markets begin week mixed, Hong Kong stars

SYDNEY, Australia – The Hong Kong Hang Seng starred on Asia Asian markets on Monday, rising 448.50 points or 1.73% ...

Stendhal Syndrome

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

