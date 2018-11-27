Tue, 27 Nov 2018

News

3
Berlin

International

Section
Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks surge as beaten technology shares rebound

NEW YORK, U.S. - After stocks suffered their worst Thanksgiving week since 2011 last week, shares of leading technology companies ...

Mitsubishi removes Carols Ghosn as chairman

TOKYO, Japan – The board of directors of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation on Monday sacked Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the ...

Asian markets begin week mixed, Hong Kong stars

SYDNEY, Australia – The Hong Kong Hang Seng starred on Asia Asian markets on Monday, rising 448.50 points or 1.73% ...

NASA's robotic lander, InSight hurtles closer to Mars

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The world is set to learn a lot more about the Red Planet, as the American space ...

Russia suffers setback, Japan's Osaka to host World Expo

OSAKA, Japan - Defeating Yekaterinburg in Russia and the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Japan's Osaka won the bid to host the ...

Seatbelt issues force Volkswagen to recall 75,000 cars

BERLIN, Germany - Volkswagen was subjected to an embarrassing situation this week, after a Finnish car magazine exposed a fault ...

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

