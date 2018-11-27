Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Berlin

International

Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Business

Mitsubishi removes Carols Ghosn as chairman

TOKYO, Japan – The board of directors of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation on Monday sacked Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the ...

Asian markets begin week mixed, Hong Kong stars

SYDNEY, Australia – The Hong Kong Hang Seng starred on Asia Asian markets on Monday, rising 448.50 points or 1.73% ...

NASA's robotic lander, InSight hurtles closer to Mars

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The world is set to learn a lot more about the Red Planet, as the American space ...

Russia suffers setback, Japan's Osaka to host World Expo

OSAKA, Japan - Defeating Yekaterinburg in Russia and the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Japan's Osaka won the bid to host the ...

Seatbelt issues force Volkswagen to recall 75,000 cars

BERLIN, Germany - Volkswagen was subjected to an embarrassing situation this week, after a Finnish car magazine exposed a fault ...

Greenhouse gases in atmosphere increasing says UN report

Levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached another new record high, according to  a report  issued this ...

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

