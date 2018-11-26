Mon, 26 Nov 2018

Berlin

International

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Many men, women and children die in horrific bus crash

KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...

Saudi FM insists crown prince played no murder in murder

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...

Spectacular crash at Darling Harbour after police pursuit

SYDNEY, Australia – A police chase across the Sydney Harbour Bridge has ended with a spectacular crash at Darling Harbour ...

Business

NASA's robotic lander, InSight hurtles closer to Mars

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The world is set to learn a lot more about the Red Planet, as the American space ...

Russia suffers setback, Japan's Osaka to host World Expo

OSAKA, Japan - Defeating Yekaterinburg in Russia and the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Japan's Osaka won the bid to host the ...

Seatbelt issues force Volkswagen to recall 75,000 cars

BERLIN, Germany - Volkswagen was subjected to an embarrassing situation this week, after a Finnish car magazine exposed a fault ...

Greenhouse gases in atmosphere increasing says UN report

Levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached another new record high, according to  a report  issued this ...

Andrew pays tribute to Yorkshire arms manufacturing firms

LONDON, UK – The British defence minister has praised Yorkshire for its role in the manufacturing of arms. The minister, ...

Bob McNair left lasting mark on Houston Texans and NFL

Tributes poured in on Friday for one of the NFL greats. One of the most influential owners in the game, ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

