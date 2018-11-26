European Union leaders have endorsed two key documents on Britain's departure from the bloc next year.

European Council President Donald Tusk made the announcement in Brussels on November 25, after the leaders of the 27 states staying on together after Britain leaves the EU met for less than an hour.

'Brexit deal endorsed, but exit process far from over,' Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite tweeted after the session.

The EU leaders approved a 585-page agreement setting out the terms on which Britain will leave the EU on March 29, 2019, and a political declaration outlining London and Brussels' shared goals for their future relationship.

However, the deal still needs to be passed by the British parliament, and many lawmakers have stated they will vote against it, including deputies in May's own Conservative Party.

Ahead of the summit, May pleaded for their support for the agreement that her government has negotiated with EU officials.

She said the deal promises a 'brighter future' for Britain and leaving the EU will be 'a moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country.'

The Brussels summit was assured after a last-minute agreement to meet Madrid's demands on possible talks about the future of Gibraltar.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24 stepped back from his threat of an effective veto on the deal after Britain and EU officials provided written guarantees on the issue of possible Gibraltar talks in the future.

The breakthrough came after the British government wrote to the European Council to confirm that it would not interpret its withdrawal treaty as meaning that a future EU-U.K. trade treaty would automatically apply to Gibraltar.

Britain captured Gibraltar, a 6.7-square-kilometer area at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, during a war with Spain more than 300 years ago.

Now considered a British overseas territory, Gibraltar is home to a historically strategic British naval base and about 30,000 residents.

But Spain asserts an irredentist claim to Gibraltar and wants a bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom over its sovereignty.

Britain has said it "will never enter an agreement" on Gibraltar's sovereignty unless the government and the people of Gibraltar itself also agree. No political party or pressure group in Gibraltar supports union with Spain.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa RFE/RL

