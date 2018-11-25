Sun, 25 Nov 2018

News RELEASES

Berlin

International

Many men, women and children die in horrific bus crash

KARNATAKA, India - At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, have been killed in a horrific bus ...

Saudi FM insists crown prince played no murder in murder

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – There is no prospect of there being a change of leadership in Saudi Arabia, the country’s ...

Spectacular crash at Darling Harbour after police pursuit

SYDNEY, Australia – A police chase across the Sydney Harbour Bridge has ended with a spectacular crash at Darling Harbour ...

Myanmar and Bangladesh need to think again on repatriations

Under international law — and the precepts of basic human decency — the nearly one million Rohingya people driven out ...

Khashoggi murder: Trump disputes CIA over its conclusion

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Last week's media expose on the conclusions drawn by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after examining the ...

China shocked after terrorists strike consulate in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan - China expressed shock after a brazen terrorist attack claimed by separatist insurgents targeted the country's consulate in ...

Business

Greenhouse gases in atmosphere increasing says UN report

Levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached another new record high, according to  a report  issued this ...

Andrew pays tribute to Yorkshire arms manufacturing firms

LONDON, UK – The British defence minister has praised Yorkshire for its role in the manufacturing of arms. The minister, ...

Bob McNair left lasting mark on Houston Texans and NFL

Tributes poured in on Friday for one of the NFL greats. One of the most influential owners in the game, ...

Chinese eCommerce sites pull D&G products amid ad row

A sharp rise in advertising revenues was credited by the search engine giant Google in Ireland, after it announced a ...

European and Asian stocks bounce, U.S. stocks drop

LONDON, UK – Stocks gained ground on Friday with notable and broad gains across Europe and Asia, however Wall Street ...

Oil prices skid, now down more than 20% in last month

LONDON, UK - Oil prices skidded to their lowest level in the year on Friday, forcing producers to consider more ...

Movie Review

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

