Sat, 24 Nov 2018

Berlin

International

Khashoggi murder: Trump disputes CIA over its conclusion

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Last week's media expose on the conclusions drawn by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after examining the ...

China shocked after terrorists strike consulate in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan - China expressed shock after a brazen terrorist attack claimed by separatist insurgents targeted the country's consulate in ...

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

Dozens killed in suicide bombing at packed Pakistani market

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - At least 35 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suicide bombing at a ...

Airbnb slapped with Israeli class-action lawsuit

JERUSALEM, Israel - The U.S. holiday homes rental giant Airbnb raked up a storm earlier this week, after it withdrew ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Chinese eCommerce sites pull D&G products amid ad row

A sharp rise in advertising revenues was credited by the search engine giant Google in Ireland, after it announced a ...

European and Asian stocks bounce, U.S. stocks drop

LONDON, UK – Stocks gained ground on Friday with notable and broad gains across Europe and Asia, however Wall Street ...

Oil prices skid, now down more than 20% in last month

LONDON, UK - Oil prices skidded to their lowest level in the year on Friday, forcing producers to consider more ...

Beijing enters into major deal to boost buying of Saudi oil

LONDON, UK - Saudi Arabia has reached agreement with China to markedly increase its oil exports to the country. Saudi ...

Pressured by multiple scandals, Zuckerberg defends Facebook

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Gripped with a string of scandals that have impacted not only Facebook shares but also his personal ...

Scores affected by one of the worst Android malware attacks

BERLIN, Germany - A security researcher has unveiled what is being dubbed as one of the worst Android malware attacks ...

Kong: Skull Island

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

