Sat, 24 Nov 2018

Berlin

International

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

Dozens killed in suicide bombing at packed Pakistani market

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - At least 35 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suicide bombing at a ...

Airbnb slapped with Israeli class-action lawsuit

JERUSALEM, Israel - The U.S. holiday homes rental giant Airbnb raked up a storm earlier this week, after it withdrew ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

Car slams into group of students, killing five in China

BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...

Business

Pressured by multiple scandals, Zuckerberg defends Facebook

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Gripped with a string of scandals that have impacted not only Facebook shares but also his personal ...

Scores affected by one of the worst Android malware attacks

BERLIN, Germany - A security researcher has unveiled what is being dubbed as one of the worst Android malware attacks ...

European retailer Kingfisher set to exit three key markets

PARIS, France - In a move that is refocussing the company's growth towards its main businesses in Ireland, Britain and ...

Apple expands AI hiring spree, acquires startup Silk Labs

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a move that has further emphasized the iPhone maker Apple's AI-centric hiring spree this year, the ...

IKEA unveils global transformation plan, will chop workforce

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - The Swedish furniture retail giant IKEA has announced plans to reduce 7,500 jobs over the next couple ...

Asian markets come up with second day of gains

SYDNEY, Australia – Stock markets around Asia were broadly higher on Thursday, in light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

