A former militia leader from the Central African Republic known as "Colonel Rambo" was tortured in detention before his transfer to The Hague on war crimes charges, his lawyer said on Friday.

The arrest of Alfred Yekatom, who made his first appearance at the International Criminal Court since his extradition, was "brutal" and he was later beaten with rifle butts, his defence said.

Yekatom, 43, was arrested in October in Bangui and sent on Saturday to the Netherlands for his role in bloody unrest in the CAR pitting Christian and Muslim groups against each other since 2013.

"The arrest was, according to him, brutal," lawyer Xavier-Jean Keita told the court.

"He was tortured, he says, he was beaten with Kalashnikovs and rifle butts, and he still has visible signs of the beating," the lawyer added.

"The medical team at the ICC detention centre has observed this."

An elected MP since 2016, Yekatom was arrested after he drew his gun and fired into the air in the parliament in Bangui, the capital, during an altercation late last month.

He faces 14 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, mutilation, torture, cruel treatment and recruiting child soldiers into his so-called anti-Balaka militia group.

The group is accused of attacks on Muslims between December 2013 and August 2014.

Yekatom said the first he had known about the war crimes charges was when he arrived in The Hague.

"No one said anything to me, I was at parliament and there was a bit of trouble there. Then they arrested me and sent me here," the ex-fighter, wearing a suit and listening to a translation of the proceedings on headphones, told the court.

"When I got here on Sunday I was given some documents and I read the charges. No one said anything to me there, it was only here that I was told."