LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...
BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...
BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...
SYDNEY, Australia - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Gripped with a string of scandals that have impacted not only Facebook shares but also his personal ...
BERLIN, Germany - A security researcher has unveiled what is being dubbed as one of the worst Android malware attacks ...
PARIS, France - In a move that is refocussing the company's growth towards its main businesses in Ireland, Britain and ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a move that has further emphasized the iPhone maker Apple's AI-centric hiring spree this year, the ...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden - The Swedish furniture retail giant IKEA has announced plans to reduce 7,500 jobs over the next couple ...
SYDNEY, Australia – Stock markets around Asia were broadly higher on Thursday, in light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r